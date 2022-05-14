O’FALLON, Mo. – Business owners in O’Fallon, Missouri, returned to a wild scene Saturday morning after a vehicle crashed into the Metro Electric Supply building overnight.

This happened around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Police say a driver apparently lost control of their vehicle while heading westbound I-70 onto East Terra Lane, crashing into the business in the 1000 block.

The roll left the vehicle inside the store. Two people inside the vehicle were sent to a hospital as a precaution. Police closed down East Terra Lane while first responders worked to clear the scene.