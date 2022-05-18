ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a vehicle struck an infant Wednesday afternoon near downtown St. Louis.

The collision happened near the intersection of Tucker Boulevard and Chestnut Street. Police say a driver struck an eight-month-old in a stroller just before 3 p.m.

The child suffered a minor injury to the head and was sent to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene as police responded.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.