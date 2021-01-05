Vehicle fire in Hamilton Heights, body found inside

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives are investigating the scene of a vehicle fire where the body of an unknown person was located.
Police said the incident happened at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday at Montclair and Wells Avenues in Hamilton Heights.
Officials do not have any further information. FOX 2 will update this story with more details as they become available.
