Veteran hot air balloon pilot on this year’s changes to Great Forest Park Balloon Race

ST. LOUIS – The Great Forest Park Balloon Race looked a bit different this year. The balloons lifted off throughout the weekend to honor all of the frontline workers helping everyone get through the pandemic.

Roy Caton has been flying hot air balloons for over 40 years and for the past ten he has been flying ride balloons in the St. Louis area that fit six to ten passengers.

“What we’re doing this year is just as good, it’s just different. We’re sending balloons all over the city and county to fly so people can see balloons in the sky. So people from all over get to see balloons without having to congregate in one specific spot,” Caton said.

The flights took place in undisclosed locations throughout the city in order to deter people from gathering.

Each balloon that participated in the event flew a ten-foot banner below their basket that says thank you to all of the essential workers.