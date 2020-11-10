Veterans can ride St. Louis Wheel for free on Veterans Day

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Wheel at Union Station is inviting veterans to ride for free Wednesday, Nov. 11 for Veteran’s Day.

Veterans can bring their friends and family along on their free ride for a 20 percent discount when accompanied by the veteran.

Active military will also receive a 20 percent discount for riding.

Children’s wheel ticket prices will remain the same.

The 200-foot tall wheel will also be lighting up red, white, and blue to honor veterans.

“The Wheel’s beautiful lights will remind everyone that there are men and women sacrificing for the United States of America every day,” St. Louis Wheel General Manager, Karyn Wilder said.

Tickets must be purchased on site Nov. 11 to receive the discounts.

Vets can show any veteran’s ID to receive their free ride.

For more information visit thestlouiswheel.com.