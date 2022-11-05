ST. LOUIS — The 39th annual St. Louis Regional Veterans Day observance is taking place today in downtown St. Louis.

The march is put on by the soldiers memorial military museum, operated by the Missouri historical society, the city of st. Louis, and the veterans day observance planning committee.

The parade will begin at 10:30 am and proceed down market street to Soldiers Memorial.

The parade will be followed by a ceremony at 11:30. The ceremony is on the south steps of the Soldiers Memorial.

The ceremony is featuring a keynote speaker, Lieutenant General John P. Sullivan, Deputy Commander, U.S. Transportation Command, a POW/MIA Ceremony, and a concert by the Red and Black Brass Band.