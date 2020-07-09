Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,046 deaths/ 25,204 cases IL: 7,099 deaths/ 149,432 cases.

Veterans Health Administration works to help homeless and at-risk veterans during the pandemic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The nation’s veterans are facing a greater threat of homelessness due to the widespread economic impact of COVID-19.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced in May that it has expanded assistance to veterans experiencing homelessness or those who are at high risk. 

The funds come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act also known as the CARES Act.

The relief package gave $17.2 billion to the Veterans Health Administration. $300 million of which will be used this fiscal year to address challenges faced by at-risk vets.

Dr. Keith Harris, the National Director of Clinical Operations in the Homeless Program Office spoke with FOX 2’s Dan Gray on what other challenges veterans are facing during the pandemic and what the Veterans Health Administration is doing to help.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News