Veterans Health Administration works to help homeless and at-risk veterans during the pandemic

ST. LOUIS – The nation’s veterans are facing a greater threat of homelessness due to the widespread economic impact of COVID-19.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced in May that it has expanded assistance to veterans experiencing homelessness or those who are at high risk.

The funds come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act also known as the CARES Act.

The relief package gave $17.2 billion to the Veterans Health Administration. $300 million of which will be used this fiscal year to address challenges faced by at-risk vets.

Dr. Keith Harris, the National Director of Clinical Operations in the Homeless Program Office spoke with FOX 2’s Dan Gray on what other challenges veterans are facing during the pandemic and what the Veterans Health Administration is doing to help.