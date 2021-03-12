Veterans United Home Loans continues expansion and helps build Vietnam Vet dream home

ST. LOUIS – Veterans United Home Loans recently helped Jr. High sweethearts who divorced in 1965 and remarried 55 years later build their dream home. And with support, the company was able to surprise the Reynolds’ on the Ellen DeGeneres show.

“Dennis Reynold was utilizing his VA homeowner benefits from Veterans United to help build his wife’s dream home in Las Vegas,” said Larissa Wollard, Associate Director of Human Resources. “And since appearing on the show they have settled into their new home and are doing really well.

The fast-growing lender, based in Columbia, Missouri is continuing its expansion efforts here in St Louis. The office recently celebrated its one-year anniversary and is looking forward to adding more employees to the team.

“We have been thrilled since the opening up our St. Louis location. We have added more than 250 employees within the first year of opening and we are still hiring. We are looking for people in technology, sales, and operations.”

Veterans United Home Loans is backed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; a home loan

benefit designed to make buying a home easier for those who have served in the military.

“Our loan officers really focus on developing relationships with the individuals that they’re working with and helping with homeownership,” said Wollard.

Wollard says Veterans United is passionate about supporting Veterans, being a good community partner, and creating a passionate workplace.

“We’re always looking for ways to enhance the lives of our borrowers, help the community and enhance our employee experience.”

