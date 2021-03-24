Vice President Harris’ husband stops in St. Louis to tout stimulus plan

ST. LOUIS– The second gentleman made a stop in St. Louis today. Vice President Harris’ husban, Doug Emhoff, visited town today.
He visited the headquarters of Clayco Inc. in Overland as part of the Biden administration’s “Help is Here” tour.
Members of the administration have been touring the country to promote the $1.9 trillion dollar American Rescue Plan.
Emhoff joined Mayor Lyda Krewson, Clayco Project Manager April Austin, and several others in a round table discussion. Several other local female leaders took part in the meeting, which also comes on Equal Pay Day, which is meant to focus on gender equity in the workplace.