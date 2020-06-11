Breaking News
Victim dead from gunshot wound in Tower Grove East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A homicide occurred in the Tower Grove East neighborhood Wednesday night.

When officers responded to a shooting call in the 3000 block of Arsenal Street at 8:54 p.m. There they found the victim in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS took the victim to the hospital where they were then pronounced dead.

The Homicide Division is conducting an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

