Victim goes to hospital following shooting at Madison Manor apartment complex

BERKLEY, Mo. – Police are investigating after one person was shot in Berkeley Thursday morning.

The shooting happened just after midnight at the Madison Manor apartment complex on Madison and Stella.

According to police, some apartment windows were shot out.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No additional details are available at this time.

Breaking Overnight Man shot in Berkeley details on Fox2 News In the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/magRdzHjJS — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) February 20, 2020