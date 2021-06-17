Victoria’s Secret says goodbye to Angels, hires Megan Rapinoe, Priyanka Chopra as ambassadors

This Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 photo shows the entrance to a Victoria’s Secret store at a shopping mall in Pittsburgh. Brands plans to spin off Victoria’s Secret to shareholders in a move that will make the lingerie and beauty products business a separate, public company. L Brands previously announced that it had been evaluating the possibility of either a spinoff or sale of Victoria’s Secret. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

(NewsNation Now) — Victoria’s Secret Angels are no more.

The lingerie brand launched a new VS Collective initiative with ambassadors including professional soccer player Megan Rapione and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra amid criticism over lack of diversity. The seven notable women are primarily known for accomplishments not related to modeling.

“We are proud to bring together an unparalleled group of trailblazing partners who share a common goal to drive positive change,” the brand said in a statement. “These extraordinary partners, with their unique backgrounds, interests and passions will collaborate with us to create revolutionary product collections, compelling and inspiring content, new internal associate programs and rally support for causes vital to women.”

The embattled brand had also faced backlash over unrealistic body standards for women.

Victoria’s Secret Angels were synonymous with the brand since a rebrand in 1982. The lingerie brand previously hosted the televised Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show annually since 1995, but the event was canceled in 2019. The fashion show included some of the world’s top models including Tyra Banks, Adriana Lima and Gisele Bundchen.

CEO Martin Waters called Angels no longer “culturally relevant” in an interview with the New York Times this week.

The new ambassadors are expected to create new content around female empowerment.

“I am humbled to join this group of incredible women to drive change within the Victoria’s Secret brand and beyond,” said Rapinoe in a statement. “So often I felt myself on the outside looking in with brands in the beauty and fashion industry, and I’m thrilled to be creating a space that sees the true spectrum of ALL women.”

The other founding ambassadors include: model Adut Akech, journalist Amanada De Cadenet, world champion freeskier Eileen Gu, Rapinoe, body advocate and model Paloma Elsesser, Chopra and Valentina activist and model Sampaio.

Waters told the Times the rebrand was long overdue, saying ‘in the old days, the Victoria brand had a single lens, which was called ‘sexy.'”