Animals eat leftover Halloween pumpkins as Grant’s Farm gears up for holiday season

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – In the days following Halloween, animals at Grant’s Farm are the ones getting the treats. The farm has dozens of pumpkins leftover after their annual Fall Fest. But they won’t get tossed in the compost or the woods.

“We’ll always bring the pumpkins in for them to eat and interact with. It’s just a great Fall thing,” said Angie Comerford, the lead small animal keeper at Grant’s Farm.

Goats, cows, deer, elk, they all love a pumpkin feast. Plus, trying to bust into the gourds is great physical enrichment for them.

“The pumpkins are the perfect thing to have,” said Comerford. “Pumpkins are not only good nutrition-wise, for the fiber, but they’re also just a lot of fun.”

With pumpkins in the rearview mirror, Grant’s Farm’s Holiday Lights Drive-Thru Experience will soon open. This year, the event will take you to a never-before-included destination: the Busch Family Estate house. This is the first chance the public has had to see this home up close and in person.

“All the lights are going up,” said Comerford. “We’re gearing up for it. We’re ready for the drive-through pretty soon. We’re just ready for the public to see Grant’s Farm lit up in all its glory.”

The Grant’s Farm Holiday Lights Drive-Thru Experience opens November 19 and will run through January 2, 2022. Advanced tickets are required.