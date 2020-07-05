Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,027 deaths/ 23,215 cases IL: 7,014 deaths/ 144,612 cases.

Video: Baseball players take cover when they hear gunshots Saturday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The moment a gunman open fired, killing one person in the area of St. Mary’s High School Saturday was captured on video.

It was only the second inning of a Fourth of July baseball tournament game being played at St. Mary’s Highschool when a bystander’s cell phone video showed juvenile baseball players fall to the ground when they hear shots ring out.

In the video you can hear the gunshot as all the players take cover. 

The teams made up of students from various high schools.

A person sitting in the bleachers who did not want to be identified saw the tragedy all unfold along with the young players on the field.

Investigators say they were called to the 4600  block of Spring Ave near the school around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Police found 42-year-old John Young III dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News