Video: Baseball players take cover when they hear gunshots Saturday

ST. LOUIS – The moment a gunman open fired, killing one person in the area of St. Mary’s High School Saturday was captured on video.

It was only the second inning of a Fourth of July baseball tournament game being played at St. Mary’s Highschool when a bystander’s cell phone video showed juvenile baseball players fall to the ground when they hear shots ring out.

In the video you can hear the gunshot as all the players take cover.

The teams made up of students from various high schools.

A person sitting in the bleachers who did not want to be identified saw the tragedy all unfold along with the young players on the field.

Investigators say they were called to the 4600 block of Spring Ave near the school around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Police found 42-year-old John Young III dead with multiple gunshot wounds.