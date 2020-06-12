VIDEO: Child traumatizes woman and granddaughter at New Mexico duck pond

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Video of a child terrorizing a woman and her granddaughter at a University of New Mexico duck pond Tuesday is creating a stir on social media.

The woman who recorded the video, who has asked to remain anonymous, said she was with her granddaughter and a friend when a boy around the age of 10 walked by and called them “corona.” She said he also made extremely inappropriate comments to her and her granddaughter.

When the grandmother asked him not to speak to girls that way, she says he turned around and asked if they wanted to engage in intercourse. She says he then flipped them off, so she asked him to leave them alone. When he came towards her, she says that’s when she turned her phone on, just in case it got worse.

In the video, the boy can be seen walking up to her as she asks, “What, are you gonna come up to me and hit me?”

The boy then tries to grab the woman’s phone, and she says, “You don’t try to take my phone from me.”

He replies, “I don’t give a crap,” and the grandmother tells him to get away from her.

After the boy fails to get her phone, he kicks the girl’s toys into the pond.

The grandmother later told sister station KRQE a million questions began running through her mind.

“Why is he so aggressive? Why is he saying racial slurs to little kids like that? How brave he is to come up on adults?” she said in a phone interview. “It’s like I think there’s no discipline at home. I think he rules his house. But I wasn’t going to get up and hit him, hurt him or anything. He’s the child, I was the adult.”

The video has been viewed close to 90,000 times and people in the comments have been calling out the boy’s parents and wondering where they were.

The grandmother said someone finally intervened and found the boy’s grandparents. UNM police were called on the boy but the family was gone by the time they showed up.