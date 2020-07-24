Video: Dogs rescued from Southwest Missouri home being treated in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Seven dogs rescued from Southwest Missouri are being cared for at the Best Buddy Pet Center in Maryland Heights.

The Humane Society of Missouri says its Animal Cruelty Task Force helped rescue seven dogs, including a mother and her four newborn puppies from a home in Newton County.

A neighbor called officials after spotting a dog that had escaped the abandoned property sitting on the roof. One dog was found dead on the property.

The property owner died eight months ago, but squatters had been staying on the property. It is unclear who the dogs belong too.

The dogs were taken to the Best Buddy Pet Center for evaluations. They are in various stages of malnourishment.

Following treatment, the Humane Society of Missouri hopes the dogs will be able to be put up for adoption.