Video footage released of De Soto officers charged for beating inmate in September

DE SOTO, Mo. – De Soto’s police chief condemned the use of force by officers caught by police surveillance cameras in September. Video of the incident has just been released by the police department.

The three officers in the video have been fired. All had less than two years with the department, according to Police Chief, Jeff McCreary.

McCreary said prosecutors would now likely be dismissing charges in every active case in which these officers were involved in booking or arresting the suspect.

After seeing the video, McCreary understood why.

“It was very disappointing to see what was going on in that video,” McCreary said.

It all happened in a span of 9 minutes as officers struggled with an unruly white male suspect arrested Wednesday night, Sept. 30 for a domestic assault.

The suspect had allegedly beaten his uncle, according to the police video.

“Do you want to get your (rear end) beat?” a female officer said to the suspect at least twice in the video.

In the video, you could see police trying three times to get the suspect to take a booking photo, with the suspect resisting each time.

Officers were also seen pulling his hair, grabbing him by the throat to move him, and forcing him down onto a bench by his head and neck, another officer knees the suspect in the groin.

The two officers then take him to the ground and forcefully remove his shoes and belt, anything that may pose a threat to himself or the officers, which McCreary said should have happened first.

“Our process is to take that off of them, get them in the cell, let them calm down,” McCreary said. “This is over a picture (booking photo). That’s not acceptable.”

The now-former officers James Daly, and Bethany Zarcone, were charged with 3rd-degree felony assault.

Daly had been relieved of his duties early in November in another matter, the chief said.

Photos surfaced on social media of an allegedly racist Halloween display at Daly’s home in October of 2019.

Both are due in court next month.

Now-former officer Allayna Campbell was charged with misdemeanor evidence tampering, for allegedly deleting photos from the police computer, photos that may have captured evidence of the assault.

The video is not indicative of the work of the remaining 15 officers on the force now scrambling to cover all shifts, McCreary said.

“They know the power of what you see in that video. They’re very aware of how this affects this department, which is in a rebuild mode,” McCreary said. “It tears us back down. We have a lot of really good officers here. It does pain them, just as much me, because it affects us all.”

McCreary said reforms the department has put into place in his two-plus years brought this case to light.

Those reforms include a new use of force review policy which led to the De Soto Police Department requesting the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department to investigate this matter.

New surveillance cameras were also installed inside the De Soto Police Department.