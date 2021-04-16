Video: Google Earth shows how climate change has affected St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Google Earth can now show you how climate change has affected where you live over the last four decades.

The Google Earth app added the new video feature that uses nearly 40 years of satellite imagery to illustrate how climate change has affected glaciers, beaches, forests and other places around the world.

The tool came out Thursday. The company took on the project in partnership with several government agencies, including NASA in the U.S> and its European counterpart, in hopes that it will help a mass audience grasp the sometimes abstract concept of climate change in more tangible terms.

Click here to see how climate change has affected the St. Louis area.

Earlier images of climate change have mostly focused on melting glaciers and haven’t been widely available on an already popular app like Google Earth, which can be downloaded on most of the more than 3 billion smartphones now in use around the world.

The feature was created from 24 million satellite images taken every year from 1984 to 2020 and provided by NASA, the U.S. Geological Survey and the European Union, according to Google. The time lapse technology was created with the help of Carnegie Mellon University.