Video: Humane Society of Missouri rescues 17 dogs from Oregon County breeder

ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri rescued 17 dogs, all adults, from the residence of an unlicensed breeder in Southern Missouri this week.

The rescue mission a year in the making finally came to fruition Tuesday after the concern of the unlicensed breeder was first brought to the attention of the HSMO Animal Cruelty Task Force by the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

“This is the result of the hard work by the Missouri Department and the Missouri Attorney General office,” said Debbie Hill VP of Operations at HSMO. “After receiving a court order the breeder agreed to give up custody of more than 80 dogs, and we are grateful to get those final 17 animals from the facility”

The dogs rescued from the property are mostly medium-to-large breeds; Australian Shepherds, Australian Terriers and were found in varying stages of malnourishment, explained Hill.

“We did our vet exams and several of the dogs are already under treatment. Many have eye infections, ear infections, dental disease issues”, said Hill. “Those are the typical things we see in aminals from this type of facility”.

She said following compassionate veterinary care and learning each dog’s personality the dogs will be rehabilitated and ready for adoption.

“That’s when their true life begins. This is going to be the best gift ever, 2021 is going to be a wonderful year for them”.

To learn more about the rescue or to make a donation, click here. To report animal abuse or neglect, call your local law enforcement agency and the HSMO hotline at 314-647-4400.