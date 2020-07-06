Video: Illegal fireworks light up St. Louis City and County on Fourth of July

ST. LOUIS – Did you hear fireworks in your neighborhood over the Fourth of July weekend? The holiday staple is legal in much of the region, but they are illegal in the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County, and the state of Illinois.

Bommarito Automotive Skyfox captured video of dozens of fireworks over St. Louis City and parts of St. Louis County Saturday night as it was flying to St. Charles for the fireworks display along the Missouri River.

COVID-19 did force many local celebrations to cancel fireworks displays and other festivities. Some organizations did get creative and find virtual ways to celebrate.