VIDEO: Opening Day for the Cardinals looks different this year; take a tour around the ballpark

ST. LOUIS – It’s an opening day like none other for the Cardinals. Not only is the first home game in the summer instead of the spring, there will be no fans in the stands.

FOX2Now’s Monica Ryan headed downtown to show us how a usually bustling area is virtually empty today.

One of the popular festivities that won’t be around either, the clydesdales. However, FOX2NOW stopped by the Anhesuer-Busch brewery to check in on them.

FOX2Now also talked with a restaurant owner at Ballpark Village to find out how getting ready for opening day this year was different than in the past.

