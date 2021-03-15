Video: Penguin playdate at the St. Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS– A penguin play date is catching the attention of St. Louis Zoo fans. The Zoo posted a video on Facebook showing its newest baby penguin at play.
The post says the play date is not just fun, but educational because it provides opportunities for the birds to learn very important life skills. Some of those skills include learning to maneuver around much larger species like the gentoo and king penguins.
The opportunities also allows Opal, the new baby penguin, to learn from adult penguins that it is safe to climb on bird care staff. The Zoo says this opens the door for many more fun opportunities for Opal like participating in spontaneous walks or special training challenges.