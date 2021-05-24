St. Louis police want help identifying people in video damaging cruiser

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones commented this morning over a video showing chaos downtown this weekend, including people jumping on a police cruiser on the 1500 block of Washington Ave.

Mayor Jones said in a tweet that, “While I’m thankful the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded quickly and dispersed the crowd without conflict of injury, I’m disappointed in those people who will now have to face consequences for their behavior.

St. Louis City police say it received a total of 13 calls around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a large party on the top floor of an apartment building. Police say as the responding officers attempted to disband the crowd of more than 100 people, they began to congregate outside the building.

Police say that as additional cars were sent to the area a mob jumped onto the police car while an officer was inside. At one point, someone was able to open the passenger-side door of the police vehicle. That move prompted a city-wide “Office in need of aid” call.

Police say as more officers responded the crowd fled the scene and there were shots fired into the area shortly after.

Courtesy: SLMPD/Damage to police car

Police say the officer was uninjured but there was substantial damage to the police car.

Mayor Jones also tweeted, “Let me be clear: You can go out and have a good time without all this nonsense. If we are committed to building a stronger city, we need to show some courtesy and respect.”

The police department is now asking for the public to help them identify anyone in the videos the department released or in other social media posts.

Anyone with information can call a 4th District Detective directly at 314-444-2500, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

