Video shows the dangers of Christmas tree fires

ST. LOUIS – During the holiday season, there is an increased risk of fires in your home. Today, the National Fire Sprinkler Association conducted a “live burn” demonstration to show how at-home fire sprinklers can make a difference.

“Christmas trees, candle usage, and a lot of people don’t know that batteries all contribute to the seasonal causes of home fires,” said Wally Miller, program coordinator with the National Fire Sprinkler Association.

Miller believes that lives can be saved if a home or apartment has fire sprinklers installed.

He stresses these systems help keep fires stay small and give families more time to get out safely.

“Not only will it warn you about the fire, but it will also hold the fire in check or put it out,” said Miller.