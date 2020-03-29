Video shows tornado moving through Jonesboro

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People living in Jonesboro are being put under a curfew after a tornado tore through the area on Saturday afternoon.

In a tweet from Arkansas State University, the city says it will begin at 7 p.m.

There is no damage at A-State, but based on the extensive tornado damage in Jonesboro the city has issued a city-wide curfew starting at 7 p.m. — Arkansas State (@ArkansasState) March 28, 2020

The National Weather Services of Little Rock confirmed it touched down just before 5:30 on Saturday afternoon, showing a video of the storm on Twitter.

5:20 PM-Here is a look at the tornado that intensified and moved through Jonesboro, AR this evening around 5 PM. @NWSMemphis continues to monitor this storm as it moves northeast, very dangerous! #arwx pic.twitter.com/3OXFEszbuq — NWS Little Rock (@NWSLittleRock) March 28, 2020

A person who lives in Jonesboro spoke with a WREG staffer over the phone and described the city as ‘gone.’

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has been tracking the situation. He took to twitter to declare a special day of prayer due to the disaster.

I have declared tomorrow a Special Day of Prayer in Arkansas. It is my hope that we can be unified in prayer thanking God for His love and mercy. We need His wisdom & guidance during this time of emergency. https://t.co/4QWXF74lJP — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) March 28, 2020

WREG has a crew on the way to the scene.