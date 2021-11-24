Video shows truck theft that led to wild bi-state police chase

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — Surveillance video captured the theft of a pickup truck and motorcycle that led to a high-speed police chase through Madison and St. Louis Counties.

Police said three suspects broke into multiple vehicles at Hayes Motors in Pontoon Beach, Illinois, around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Otto Hayes, the owner of the dealership, said he noticed the unusual activity and dialed 911.

“We were able to catch them on video and call the Pontoon Beach police,” said Hayes. “They broke into like six or seven trucks and tried to steal them by turning on the ignition. They could not get them on.”

Footage obtained by FOX 2 shows one of the suspects eventually driving off in a white Dodge pickup truck, leaving the other suspects behind. Police said the truck was also carrying a stolen motorcycle.

The suspect inside the stolen pickup led authorities on a high-speed chase, which started in Pontoon Beach and continued through Frontenac, Missouri.



The chase lasted approximately 40 minutes and topped speeds of 100 miles per hour, police said. At one point, the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran through multiple yards in a Frontenac neighborhood. Pontoon Beach Police Chief Chris Modrusic said the suspect also pointed a laser at one of his officers.

“It was later discovered the subject was in possession of a green laser that was located at the arrest,” said Modrusic. “The subject did confess to our detectives they were there to steal cars from the lot.”

Frontenac police arrested the suspect, who has not been identified. The Kirkwood-Oakland Police K9 unit assisted in the arrest. Missouri State Highway Patrol and Town and Country Police were also on the scene. Pontoon Beach police took the suspect back to Illinois.

Police said the other two suspects are still on the run. Anyone with information on the case can contact the Pontoon Beach Police Department at 618-931-5100.