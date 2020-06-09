Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 819 deaths/ 14,734 cases IL: 5,924 deaths/ 128,415 cases.

VIDEO: Trooper rescues unconscious man from burning truck

News

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State police released a dashcam video Tuesday that shows a trooper rescuing a man from a burning vehicle on I-94.

It happened Tuesday morning on I-94 at Haggerty Road near Romulus in Wayne County.

Michigan State Police said a vehicle that was hauling a boat caught fire and the 63-year-old driver was slumped over unconscious inside. A trooper used his baton to break out the passenger-side window then pulled the driver out of the truck.

State police believe the fire started when the driver had a medical issue, went off the road but kept his foot on the gas, causing the tires to catch fire.

The driver was treated for low blood sugar. The trooper was treated on scene for cuts to both of his arms and hands, according to MSP.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News