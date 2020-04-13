Vietnamese community donates hundreds of masks to first responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Members of the St. Louis Vietnamese community donated nearly 200 hundred masks as well as hand sanitizers and gloves to the St. Louis police department.

The masks are handmade. They delivered them to the south patrol, but they'll be distributed throughout the department

The group has given away around 2,000 masks so far to health care workers, mail carriers and others.

They say they're trying to send a strong message that the Vietnamese community is just as much a part of the battle against COVID-19 as any other group of Americans.

Group president Kristina Le says some Asians have taken flack because the virus that started in China.

But this group just wants to demonstrate to everyone that the Vietnamese community also has a big stake in this battle.

They have around 20 people in households throughout our area making the masks to give away to those in need on the front lines.