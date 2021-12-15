Vigil for Amazon workers postponed due to strong winds

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A candlelight vigil for the Amazon workers killed in last week’s warehouse collapse has been postponed due to strong winds.

The vigil was scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Illinois. Organizers postponed the event after the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Madison County, where Edwardsville is located.

Six people died and another person was injured when a tornado hit the Amazon facility on Friday.

Colleagues and community members will pay tribute to the six employees who lost their lives at a later date, which has not yet been announced.

The wind advisory for Madison County is in effect until 2 a.m. Thursday.