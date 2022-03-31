ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of people gathered Thursday for a memorial in Ferguson, Missouri, to honor the life of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson.



Sampson was tragically killed after falling to his death off a freefall ride at Orlando’s Icon Park. His family, friends, teammates, and coach came together in Forest Wood Park to remember a life taken too soon.



“God has gained an angel. It’s very tragic to see a kid with so much potential not here with us today,” said East St. Louis High football coach Darren Sunkett.

Sunkett had just started working with Sampson a few months prior to prepare for him to join the East St. Louis High School football team. Sampson had dreams of making it to the NFL.

“He’s one of the hardest working eighth-graders we had the pleasure of working with,” Sunkett said.



Big Tick was the nickname Sampson’s teammates gave him.



“He was an outgoing, funny, and hardworking kid. He just loved to play and have fun,” said Kareem Burns. “He was a good guy, and I just love him, and it hurts that he’s not here to live out his high school.”



Burns played football and went to school with Sampson. His football team, the Bad Boyz, a nationally-ranked youth team based out of St. Louis was there to show support for their lineman.



“He always talked about football. He cracked jokes. He was just a cool chill person to be around,” Mytrell Tillman said.

It’s an emotion no eighth-grader should have to go through, and now they are dreading the next game without him.



“He was always there making jokes, having us all laugh, anytime we’d run he’d tell us to come on keep pushing and stuff. So for him not to be there is just crazy,” Tillman said



The Ferguson Police Department and fire crews were also there to show their support. A fence has been put up around the ride of the tragic incident in Orlando, as the investigation into his death is ongoing.