Vigil today for 21-year-old killed 4 years ago in no-knock raid

ST. LOUIS – It’s been four years since 21-year-old Isaiah Hammett was killed during a no-knock raid by a police SWAT team.
There will be a vigil Monday for Hammett at the St. Louis Police Officers Association building on Hampton Avenue at 11:30 a.m. No charges have been filed in Hammett’s death.
Police stated the shooting was justified as Hammett opened fire on them with an AK-47 and was killed in the ensuing firefight.
An update on the potential criminal charges and the civil lawsuit is expected at this event.