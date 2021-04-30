Vintage Market event returns to St. Louis region

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Vintage Market Days, an upscale market with over 200 vendors from around the U.S., has returned to the St. Louis region.

This event comes to the St. Louis region twice a year and this is the first year at their new location, the St. Charles Convention Center.

The event is open tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are required, but you can come and go as you please through Sunday. Before you leave, make sure you take a selfie at one of their photo stations and that serves as your re-entry ticket.

“Definitely this is the big one back in St. Louis where we’re able to be together, see each other, and the vendors are really able to jumpstart again,” said Chanda Hakanson, Owner of Vintage Market Days. “What to expect is a lot of unique, wonderful vendors that have been saving their special things just to sell at vintage market days here in St. Louis. I just want to say thank you for everyone being so supportive because our vendors have been through a lot. Some of them, this is their bread and butter and it means a lot that people have come out and purchased from them.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit:

https://vintagemarketdays.com/