Vinyl records outsold CDs for the first time since the ’80s

ST. LOUIS – The vinyl resurgence is stronger than ever, with vinyl records outselling CDs for the first time since the 1980s.

In the first half of this year, vinyl sales brought in $232.1 million dollars, more than 100 million more than compact discs.

For the past 15 years, records have gradually been increasing in sales. But this is the first time in decades vinyl has surpassed CDs. Still, physical sales overall continue to drop and the pandemic is only continuing that trend.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, streaming has gone up around 12 percent. It’s still the dominant form of music accounting for some 85 percent of music industry revenue.