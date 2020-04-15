Violence claims the lives of two St. Louis teens during health crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - At least four people were wounded and two people died in separate shootings last night. Among the victims was a teenage girl and a Roosevelt High School basketball player.

Former Roosevelt High School basketball coach and athletic director Trey Porter and Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed say their hearts and prayers go out to all of the victims.

Porter took to his Twitter page to talk about the recent violence in St. Louis after police identified Malik Henderson, 19, as one of the victims killed Tuesday night.

Police found Henderson in the 3600 block of South Broadway on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Porter says the basketball standout had a bright future ahead of him and would have graduated next month. He was the second Roosevelt student to be killed during the COVID-19 shutdown.

A teenage girl also among the victim killed overnight in the city. At least 4 other people were wounded in separate shootings. The girl is believed to be between 13 and 16 years old. Officers found the girl shot lying on a sidewalk at 2800 Franklin Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Board of Alderman Lewis Reed says although the pandemic continues, so does gun violence.

Mayor Krewson sends her condolences and sympathies to the families of these victims of this violence. She continues to plead with people to solve their differences without violence and to put the guns down. She thanks our hardworking, brave first responders who are on the front lines of COVID-19 and of trying to bring the people responsible for violent crime to justice.

Police encourage anyone with information about the recent violence to contact Crime Stoppers.