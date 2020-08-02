Violence continues in St. Louis area over the weekend

ST. LOUIS – Shots rang out from St. Louis County to St. Louis city leaving multiple people dead and several others injured this weekend.

In St Louis County Saturday night around 11 p.m., St. Louis County Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 11000 block of Sugar Pines Court.

Upon arrival, police found a 21-year-old man in the parking lot of the apartment complex with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. The investigation is ongoing.

In Ferguson an argument led to a deadly shooting inside a Ferguson store Saturday morning.

The deadly shooting happened at Ferguson Market Liquor Store on West Florissant Avenue.

Police say two men had an argument – that escalated to a physical fight. During that fight, a gun was fired. The suspect is now in police custody.

The violence continued in St Louis City. A woman is dead following a shooting near the intersection of Newcomb Place and Marcus Avenue in north St. Louis. It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday.

The woman was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital. Homicide is investigating.

One man died after a shooting near Cherokee Street and Louisiana Avenue. Police discovered the victim dead inside of a vehicle with gunshot wounds. A second man turned up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was conscious and breathing. Homicide is now investigating.

Anyone with information about the shootings is encouraged to call Crimestoppers.