1  of  2
Breaking News
List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions and cancelations Closings: Schools, churches, daycares and businesses

‘Violence-Free Zone’ signs to fight St. Louis gun violence

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Joshua Transformation Project has launched a new initiative designed to help prevent gun violence. The non-profit organization is placing “Violence-Free Zone” signs in a St. Louis community to help keep residents safe.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News