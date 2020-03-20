ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Joshua Transformation Project has launched a new initiative designed to help prevent gun violence. The non-profit organization is placing “Violence-Free Zone” signs in a St. Louis community to help keep residents safe.
‘Violence-Free Zone’ signs to fight St. Louis gun violence
