Violent night of gunfire leaves 3 dead, several injured in 5 separate shootings

ST. LOUIS – It was a violent night in the City of St. Louis with police responding to a total of five shootings leaving three people dead and several others recovering Tuesday morning.

Around 11:45 p.m. Monday night someone shot a man and woman along Temple Place near Page Boulevard in north St. Louis. Both victims were conscious and breathing when they went to the hospital but the man has since died. Few details have been released about the shooting, but the police have confirmed that homicide has been requested to conduct the investigation.

Before that, at around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a triple shooting in the 1400 block of Switzer. One man was conscious and another went to the hospital. Police have called in homicide detectives to investigate.

Three additional shootings took place throughout the night leading with a woman being shot on Grand and Loughborough. Then just hours later a man shot in the side on Drury Avenue, and another man shot on Penrose and Kingshighway. No word on their condition.

There is no word yet on if there are any suspects or arrests in these shootings. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Latest headlines: