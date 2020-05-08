Breaking News
IL: 3,111 deaths/ 70,873 cases; MO: 418 deaths/ 9,341 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Violent week in Kansas City: 7 dead in 5 days

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City police are concerned about a rise in deadly shootings across the region.

The Kansas City Star reported Thursday that seven people died over a five-day period. The killings included an 18-year-old shot in a vehicle, a homicide outside downtown lofts, a fatal police shooting and two men allegedly killed by one shooter.

Three homicides also were reported over the past week in Johnson County, Kansas. Data maintained by the Star shows there have been 60 killings so far in 2020, compared to 48 at this time last year.

Share this story

Latest News

More News