Violent weekend in St. Louis: 15 people injured, 2 dead; 14-year-old teen among the victims

ST. LOUIS – It was a violent weekend in St. Louis City.

Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said 15 people were shot, two of whom died. Among the victims: a 14-year-old and an Uber driver.

The first murder was Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m. Police said 28-year-old Roderick Williams was shot to death in the 4600 block of Delmar.

The second homicide was Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. A 54-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 3100 block of Providence in south city.

The violence continued, leaving eight others wounded in separate shootings Saturday.

Police said a 56-year-old Uber driver was shot just after 11 p.m. near the intersection of Fountain and Aubert. The Uber driver was listed in serious condition at last check.

Mother’s Day was violent too, as police investigated three shootings.

A 14-year-old male was shot just before 10 p.m. in the 4700 block of S. Spring. The teen was inside a house with other people, including children, when someone opened fire outside the residence. The 14-year-old was struck and remains in critical condition.

City leaders are saying the violence must end.

“It’s really disturbing. What that shows is that we have two health care crises going on at once: the virus and the rash of murders. That is a massive crisis that started before the virus,” said St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed. “This shows that we are going to have to continue to direct resources to help end the violence. We need to keep with rolling out the Cure Violence program,”

Mayor Lyda Krewson lamented the lives lost and futures ruined.

“Unfortunately, this will lead to more retaliation. Put the guns down,” she said.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on the multiple shootings to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.