Violent weekend in St. Louis City and County leaves 3 dead, 11 injured

ST. LOUIS – At least three people are dead following more than a dozen shootings in St. Louis City and County since Saturday afternoon. FOX 2 News has counted at least 14 incidents since 2 p.m. Saturday. Of the 14 victims, 7 are teenagers, 1 is a juvenile, and 6 are adults.

Police say a teenager and a juvenile were shot in the 1200 block of Bluemeyer a little before 2 p.m. Saturday. Our FOX 2 news crew at the scene said there were at least 12 bullet casings on the ground and several bullet holes in a door.

The male teenager was shot in the foot and the male juvenile was shot in his left leg. Both victims were conscious and breathing. They were taken to area hospitals.

At 6 p.m. on Saturday, a man was shot in the hip at Osceola and Compton. He was conscious and breathing.

Police say at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, two women were shot in the 1500 block of Arlington. One victim was shot in the torso and the other was shot in the leg. Both victims were conscious and breathing.

At 3 a.m. Sunday morning, four people, all in their late teens, were shot near 7th Street and Chestnut. Of the victims, three were male and one was female. All four victims were shot in various extremities and were all conscious and breathing.

Police say around 3:30 a.m. a 15-year-old male arrived at an area hospital where a gunshot wound to the back. The shooting happened at Goodfellow and Lillian.

A little before 4 a.m. police say a man was shot in the back at 1470 Hickory. He was conscious and breathing.

Just after 11:10 a.m. Sunday, St. Louis County Police responded to the 400 block of MacDougall Drive in the north county municipality of Glasgow Village for a shooting. Officers found an adult victim shot to death in a driveway.

On Sunday afternoon, a teenager was shot in the chest and killed near the intersection of N. Tucker Boulevard and Biddle Street.

Around 6:50 p.m, a man in his late 20s to early 30s was shot several times in the 3000 block of Mt. Pleasant Street of south St. Louis.

Police reports show of the 14 known shootings, only one suspect is in custody.

