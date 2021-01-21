Get Bernie Sanders to ‘sit’ anywhere with this meme generator

ST. LOUIS – An image of Senator Bernie Sanders attending President Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday is going viral. People in St. Louis and across the country are now placing him in every location possible.

The internet is being swept with images of the viral meme of Sanders, bundled up and sitting comfortably, with his now very popular mittens. He has also been “seen” sitting at the beach, on the New York subway and more.

Do you want Bernie to sit in front of your house or workplace? A programmer has come up with a way to do just that. All you need to do is put in an address or place name and an image is generated of Bernie sitting comfortably at it. Try it out here.

Check out where else he’s been “spotted” in St. Louis: