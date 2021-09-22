Viral TikTok video questions recent shootings of Black women in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS– There have been at least 10 women either shot or killed in St. Louis over the last week and one woman has taken to TikTok to voice her frustration.

TikTok user LamaraIndigo‘s video has been viewed more than 340,000 times in less than 24 hours.

In the video, she said someone is intentionally shooting and killing Black women. She says they are not being assaulted or robbed, just killed.

Of the shootings and killings in St. Louis City involving women over the last week, there were two Black women and one white woman killed, six Black women shot, and one Hispanic woman shot.

LamaraIndigo says she thinks people in St. Louis who have lived here their whole lives have become desensitized to all the violence.

She says she doesn’t think anyone is doing anything about it and says, “this is me doing something”.

LamarIndigo suggests the violence isn’t the work of normal St. Louisians and says she thinks someone is coming in from out of the area to commit these crimes.

LamarIndigo specifically mentions two incidents. One of the crimes involved two women being murdered and a third one shot on the 2900 block of Kossuth on September 17. Police are investigating that incident.

She also mentioned the murder of Pamela Abercrombie, a 49-year-old from Spanish Lake. Abercrombie was killed following a shooting on the 3800 block of W. Florissant just before midnight on September 16. Police say her body was found lying on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds.

Abercrombie’s death and the shooting of a 28-year-old on the 4500 block of Adelaide prompted the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to issue a public safety alert. The alert was regarding multiple crimes against sex workers in the city.

Police say sex workers have been targeted and either shot or shot at by unknown suspects. Police are also investigating two August robberies on Cote Brilliante. Investigators say those incidents involved a suspect named “D” that had been meeting women on the MegaPersonals dating app for consensual sex. Police say “D” would then rob the women.

Abercrombie’s murder is also one of three St. Louis City and County police say are connected incidents. Here are the other two incidents:

Casey Ross, 24-year-old black male, killed on Sept. 16 on the 1500 block of Mullanphy

Marnay Hayes, 16-year-old black female, killed on Sept. 13 on the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive

Many people have recently been searching on Google for the terms “serial killer” and “St. Louis”. St. Investigators stated that the suspect or suspects involved in the connected cases is unknown at this time.

FOX2 reached out to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and they said because the suspects are unknown, these cases are not being investigated as serial killings. Police also said the investigations are still ongoing and will provide updates as they become available.