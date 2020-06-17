Breaking News
Viral Video: Fenton boy has meltdown over school being closed

FENTON, Mo. – A Fenton mother posted her 4-year-old son’s meltdown about school on Facebook and apparently a lot of parents can relate. It’s already been viewed more than three thousand times.

Collin’s pre-school is closed and with summer camp cancelled, her son came to her with his latest life crisis yesterday.

Collin had this to say about school being closed, “It doesn’t make any sense, how do you do it? Does school just teach you everything you need to know until you have a giant brain and it bulges your brain out?”

Collin was apparently upset because he can’t read or spell words like his older sister. He was also upset school is closed and wanted to know how he was going to learn.

Collin’s mother said in the post, “He wants to go back to school and I want that more than he knows!”

