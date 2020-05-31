Virginia governor declares state of emergency, Richmond curfew until June 3

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in response to escalating violence and riots in Richmond over the weekend.

Gov. Northam has also authorized assistance to localities after receiving a request from Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney to provide a curfew in the city.

“This emergency declaration will provide the necessary support to localities as they work to keep our communities safe,” said Governor Northam. “There are many voices speaking out for justice and healing across the United States and in our Commonwealth, but others are exploiting this pain and inciting violence.”

The state of emergency is said to allow the Commonwealth to mobilize resources that include the Virginia National Guard to assist localities in de-escalating violence and protect the public.

The declaration provides $350,000 for state and local governments with recovery planning through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

The City of Richmond has established a curfew between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. starting Sunday, May 31 through Wednesday, June 3. People must remain in their homes and only leave to receive emergency services or travel to and from home, work, or places of worship.

