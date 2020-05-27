Virtual construction update of the next NGA West project

Breaking News
ST. LOUIS – The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency West will host a virtual tour of the construction site Wednesday afternoon.

Crews are currently leveling the 97-acre site being built in north St. Louis at Jefferson and Cass, moving more than 775,000 cubic yards of soil.

The new headquarters set to be operational by 2025 will include a 712,000 square foot office building, parking garages, a visitor center, and a remote inspection facility.

Crews broke ground on the $1.7 billion project last November. NGA West is the largest single federal investment project in the history of St. Louis.

