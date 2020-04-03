Virtual events you can attend from St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - FOX 2 reporter Kim Hudson joins us from Skype from quarantine. She has a list of virtual events anyone can attend from the comfort of their home.

A local church is still doing outreach, even though the doors are closed. One Family Church helped feed kids in the University City School District. They also work with The Women's Creative. That group teaches small business owners how to thrive in this new economy. They will have their Sunday service on Zoom. Get the connection information on Facebook at One Family STL.

Avoid boredom with your food while stuck at home. The STL Veg Girl will have the Plant-Based Quarantine Cooking Show. She streams the classes on Sundays and Wednesdays at 2:00pm. See what you are getting into on Instagram at STL_Veg_Girl.

You can still enjoy the thrill of auto racing. World Wide Technology Raceway just launched their turbo trivia game. They worked with x-Cite Interactive to wave the green flag on the first round last night. The second round takes off Sunday night at 7:00 pm. Download the game from the homepage at WWTRaceway.com.