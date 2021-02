CLAYTON, Mo. - Acting Co-Health Director Spring Schmidt says that St. Louis County expanded their vaccination efforts last week. They now have five locations and expect to expand those efforts in the coming weeks.

The vaccination site locations now include the John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley, The St. Louis Community College's Florissant campus, Fire districts in Affton, Eureka, and Mehlville. They were able to vaccinate around 5,100 people last week.