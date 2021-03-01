Virtual summer camp fair to be held Saturday

ST. LOUIS– It’s time to start thinking about summer camps for your children and now you can learn about some of the most popular ones in our area without leaving your home.

St. Louis Sprout & About is teaming up with Code Ninjas O’Fallon to host a live Virtual Camp Fair (VCF) via Zoom Saturday, March 6.

There will be two free sessions that day. One is from 9 am-11 am the other is from 11 am- 12 pm. You can join anytime during the session you signed up for.

The event is to help families connect with the area summer camps. You will be able to learn what is now and how to register your child for summer camps and other opportunities.

You will be able to learn more about camps at COCA, Code Ninjas, Craft Alliance, J Day Camps, Purina Farms, The Magic House, YMCA, and more.

To learn more about the event and how to sign up click the link for VCF live here.