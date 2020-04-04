Virtual tip jars are helping local servers during the pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. - Places like Weber's Front Row Grill in Webster Groves are usually packed on a Saturday, but now they are only opened for 4 hours doing curbside orders like hundreds of other restaurants.

Weber's Front Row Grill and a lot of other St. Louis area restaurants are included on a list surfacing online called a Virtual Tip Jar. The Virtual Tip Jar was created as just another way people are showing support for those waiters, waitresses, and bartenders who solely depend on tips to survive.

The list has the names of hundreds of servers, where they work, along with their cash-app and Venmo account information. "This is an opportunity for social distancing st.louis residents to keep supporting the staff at our local restaurants", the online caption reads.

The mandate is expected to last at least through April 30, but it could very well go on longer depending on the circumstances. Jeff Horasky, a bartender, says it's wonderful to see the support coming in with the climate of the business right now.

Servers are able to enter their information in the virtual tip jar. If you would like to add yourself to the list or support your favorite businesses click here:

Virtual tip jar created to support the thousands of restaurant workers missing out on the tips they depend on. There are the names, restaurants, cashapp, and Venmo information of servers listed. Another way the community is showing support. @FOX2now @KPLR11 #stlnews pic.twitter.com/EWsGNOkdzD — Blair Ledet (@BeingBlairLedet) April 4, 2020