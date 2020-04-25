Virtual vigil held in honor of all homicide victims in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – In lieu of the 10th Annual Vigil of Remembrance for homicide victims originally scheduled for last week, but was canceled due to COVID-19. The Crime Victim Center and the Homicide, Ministers & Community Alliance held a Virtual Vigil on our Facebook Saturday morning.

The vigil honored of all victims of homicide in the St. Louis area, but the primary focus was on those families who have been assisted by the Homicide, Ministers & Community Alliance and

Crime Victim Center in the 2019 to present. Since 2009, HMCA and CVC have reached out to the families of over one thousand homicide victims in the area.